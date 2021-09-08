WWE has released a Digital Exclusive video of Dexter Lumis’ bachelor party. In the video, Lumis is seen helping Johnny Gargano dunk some balls in a game of skee-ball.

The video could be a sign of Lumis and Gargano putting aside their storyline differences and finally becoming friends. This was also teased during the bachelor party segment on NXT.

Earlier on NXT, Lumis, Gargano, Drake Maverick, Odyssey Jones and a zombie referee were seen riding in a limousine. After Gargano refused to pay for the party or the wedding, the limousine stopped to pick up Cameron Grimes, who agreed to cover all expenses.

The NXT Superstars were seen enjoying a game of indoor go-karting, followed by axe throwing, jumping around at a trampoline park, and then playing laser tag. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were seen spying on the boys at various points. The segment ended with The Way coming together for a group hug.

As noted, two big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of NXT. The show will also feature the wedding of Lumis and Hartwell.

You can see the WWE Digital Exclusive video below: