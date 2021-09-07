WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie shared a video Monday night in which she could be seen undergoing a full body MRI scan at a medial facility.

Marie said she plans to spare none of WWE’s expense to “discover the physical and emotional damage” she suffered at the hands of Doudrop on last week’s episode of RAW.

I will spare none of @WWE ‘s expense to discover the physical and EMOTIONAL damage @doudropwwe cause me with her heinous and illegal attack ! #JusticeForEva

Through another tweet, Marie responded to Doudrop challenging her to a rematch.

The only STATEMENTS I see in her future will be the ones she gives on the defendants stand in a court of law for her upcoming assault and battery charges. Go back to your farm in Finland you criminal #EVALution #JusticeForEva

On this week’s RAW, Doudrop said in a backstage interview that karma has a funny way of coming back around, and that she enjoyed beating down on the “talentless” Marie last Monday. Doudrop mentioned how Marie tormented her for months, claiming it was all part of the Eva-Lution but the Eva-Lution turned out to be a big Eva-Delusion. She then hyped up the Doudrop-alution for next week, challenging her former mentor to a rematch.

