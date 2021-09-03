AEW star Orange Cassidy posted a TikTok video on Thursday of him sharing the screen with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

In the video, Cassidy pulls out a pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses and hands it over to Flair, who asks, “For me?” before wearing the shades. The video ends with Flair giving a “Wooooo!”

The sight of Flair and Cassidy together could be a sign of The Nature Boy appearing at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view this Sunday. The event will be held at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

Cassidy will be in action during the The Buy In before the PPV, in a 10-man Tag Team Match. The team of Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express will face Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party.

Last Sunday, Flair appeared at the NWA 73 pay-per-view event in St. Louis and cut a promo in which he thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, Tony Khan, Billy Corgan and others. During the promo, Flair mentioned how he deserves the right to “be with anybody he wants on any given night,” hinting that he plans on appearing for multiple promotions in the coming months.

Flair requested his release from WWE in early August and was granted the same. Wrestling Inc. was the first to report the story.

You can see Cassidy’s video below: