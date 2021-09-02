Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin competed in the final match of the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite tapings.

After their match, Kingston, Moxley, and Sting spoke with the live crowd. Kingston thanked the crowd for coming out and being loud. Moxley did more of the same with some NSFW language. Allin was in the ring, but “wasn’t in the mood” to talk, according to Kingston, because he was already getting prepped for CM Punk.

Sting spoke with the live crowd and even did a Scott Hall impression.

Full AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers are here. You can check out the group talk in the videos below.