The ending of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a massive steel cage lowered around the ring so The Elite could beat up Christian Cage and the Lucha Bros. before their respective title matches at All Out.

Omega said he talked with Tony Khan and told the AEW President it’s best not to leave important items out as others might see them. Omega then instructed Don Callis (who was backstage) to lower the steel cage around the ring. The Elite was able to keep away other wrestlers with kendo sticks and cold spray as they beat up Penta, Fenix, and Cage.

After the show went off the air, Khan ran out and screamed at The Elite for what they were doing. Khan then made his way to the back.

As seen in the video below, the steel cage was eventually raised up and Omega decided to pose Christian’s lifeless body for pictures.

Khan then return to the stage and was very fired up. He promised the fans that there would be no interference during the AEW World Tag Title Match on Sunday and a winner would be decided. He then hyped a few post-Dynamite matches that would feature Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin.

We should have Dark: Elevation spoilers from tonight’s tapings up in just a little bit.

Not sure if it was on TV but @TonyKhan came out at the end of The ELITE’s beatdown inside the cage after #AEWDynamite screaming at them – @Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/VW2qdjqChC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 2, 2021

Post-#AEWDynamite Kenny Omega took Christian Cage’s lifeless body and made it pose for pictures with the belt Weird – @Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/1imZXZb4Or — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 2, 2021