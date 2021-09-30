Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW EVPs reportedly losing creative power

* AEW Dynamite results

* WWE NXT viewership

* Randy Orton not being able to compete at the moment

* WWE injury updates

Nick’s conversation with ROH star EC3

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think of Rhodes To The Top

