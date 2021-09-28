Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Alexa Bliss taking time off WWE TV

* WWE RAW fallout

* Backstage WWE Draft news

* AEW Rampage viewership

* AEW Dynamite requiring proof of vaccination tomorrow

Nick’s conversation with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who from WWE Monday Night RAW you would like to see drafted to WWE SmackDown

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: