* Big E winning the WWE Championship

* Plans to crown a new WWE NXT Champion tonight

* Johnny Gargano’s WWE NXT contract ending soon

* PCO’s ROH contract ending soon

* A possible botch match finish on WWE RAW

Liam Crowley’s conversation with Mojo Muhtadi (fka WWE’s Mojo Rawley)

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who your favorite female WWE RAW Superstar is

