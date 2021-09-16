Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Paul Pratt (aka Pollo Del Mar) joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Bray Wyatt’s latest tease

* Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson going down next week

* Backstage news on Candice LaRae’s WWE NXT contract

* Paige’s latest tease

* NXT announcers not allowed to reference Rick Steiner

* Jonathan Coachman unleashing on WWE

* Andrew Yang’s latest warning to the WWE

Nick’s conversation with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Bray Wyatt feud with in AEW

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: