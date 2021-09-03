Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WCW and TNA Star Daffney passing away

* Backstage news on changes to WWE NXT

* WWE Japan division dissolving

* Linda McMahon’s next political role revealed

* Why an AEW match ended during PIP

Nick’s conversation with Heels’ actor Allan Maldonado

Nick’s conversation with Masked Republic NFT creator Taylor Armstrong

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what kind of a match you would like to see Nia Jax and Charlotte have at WWE Extreme Rules

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: