Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ric Flair’s statements regarding Kanyon

* WWE ditching Joe Gacy’s “Woke” gimmick

* AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam viewership

* AEW Dynamite moving to TBS in January

* Marty Scurll being announced for an indie show in Puerto Rico

Nick’s conversation with “Gimmick Attorney” Mike Dockins

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which new pro wrestling free agents you would like to see in AEW

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: