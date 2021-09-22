Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Brian Wohl joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RVD clarifying his comments about Ric Flair

* Plans for WWE NXT 2.0

* Roderick Strong winning the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

* Bryan Danielson’s latest comments about signing with AEW

* The Miz’s performance on Dancing With The Stars

Nick’s conversation with MLW star EJ Nduka

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who your favorite new WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar is

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below: