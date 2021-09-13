Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Samoa Joe relinquishing the WWE NXT title

* Backstage news on WWE NXT 2.0

* Backlash to a nixed WWE SmackDown women’s tag match

* WWE Superstars interacting with MJF

* Sami Zayn’s WWE contract expiring

* More on Bryan Danielson’s AEW signing

Nick’s latest conversation with veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing more WWE Superstars possibly jumping to AEW

