Today’s episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Dark Side of The Ring’s Plane Ride From Hell episode

* WWE announcing Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for Crown Jewel

* Backstage news on Edge leaving WWE TV

* More on this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 taping

* Plans for Bron Brekker

* AEW morale

Brian Wohl’s SummerSlam weekend conversation with Bobby Lashley

Nick’s conversation with “It’s Still Real To Me” Dave Wills

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing if you have interest in Ric Flair joining AEW

