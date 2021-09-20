Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* More fallout from Tommy Dreamer’s Dark Side of The Ring comments

* Christopher Daniels at the last Impact tapings

* Ric Flair’s Car Shield commercial being pulled

* Madusa’s upcoming book

* AEW’s reported value

* The latest on the WWE Draft

Nick’s conversation with Ric Flair’s ESPN 30 For 30 director Rory Karpf

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will win on WWE RAW tonight: The Bloodline or The New Day

