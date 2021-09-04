WWE announced Drew McIntyre will meet Sheamus in the ring on this Monday’s WWE RAW.

The winner of the match gets a shot at WWE US Champion Damian Priest on September 26 at Extreme Rules. The two met last week in a Triple Threat Match against the champion with Priest retaining the title via pinfall on McIntyre.

As noted, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to meet Bianca Belair at the upcoming PPV.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. T-BAR and Mace vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. The New Days (Tag Team Turmoil Match — Winners are new number contenders for the RAW tag titles)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Winner faces WWE US Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules)