During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Bobby Lashley called out WWE Champion Big E. Lashley didn’t appreciate how Big E cashed-in on him after his match against Randy Orton and when he dinged up his knee after the match.

Lashley ended up calling the champion a “chicken s***” during his promo and wanted Big E one-on-one for the title at tomorrow’s WWE RAW.

Later in the PPV, Big E says he doesn’t hide behind anyone and accepted Lashley’s challenge. Michael Cole then announced it would be the opening match to RAW.

