Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE US Championship)

Sheamus blasts Hardy with a knee out of the ring just as the bell rings. Priest and Sheamus battle their way out to the floor as Priest swings away at his opponent. Sheamus able to battle back and put Priest down for a moment on the outside. Sheamus gets back in the ring and hits an irish curse backbreaker on Hardy. He does some taunting. He kicks Priest out to the floor again.

Sheamus with shots to Priest’s chest, Priest ends up countering and doing it back to Sheamus. He then yanks Priest over the top rope. Hardy with a second rope dropkick on Sheamus. Hardy with an inverted atomic drop, leg drop, basement dropkick, running splash but Sheamus gets the knees up, cover, two. He goes for another pin, Priest breaks that up. He goes after Hardy and eats an elbow, as does Sheamus. Hardy up top and clocks them with whisper in the wind, cover on Sheamus, two-count.

Sheamus with an alabama slam on Hardy. Sheamus loses his mask while performing the move. He then locks in the texas cloverleaf. Hardy ends up getting to the ropes and the ref says no rope break. Priest blasts Sheamus to get him away from Hardy and hits a kick to the face. Priest leaps in, caught, white noise, cover, and Hardy stops that. Hardy with a twist of fate and Sheams out to the floor. Priest with a bell ringer on Hardy. Hardy reverses, they both fall, Hardy tries for a dragon sleeper, but Priest gets out of it. Hardy then hits a rough looking twist of fate and heads to the top rope. Sheamus then shoves Hardy off and he crashes down on the ropes. Sheamus goes up top and does his best Jeff Hardy impression, knee drop, cover, two.

Sheamus with more taunting, brogue kick misses. Priest charges, eats a big kick. Sheamus flips up to the top rope, but Priest grabs him by the throat and slams him down to the mat, cover, Hardy with a swanton bomb on Priest’s back! Back and forth shots by Priest and Hardy. Hardy tries for twist of fate, no, kick to the face by Priest. Priest springboards into a big kick by Sheamus. Hardy shoves SHeamus out of the ring, cover on Priest, two! Hardy with a roll-up on Sheamus, two, brogue kick takes out Hardy. Priest with the roll-up on Sheamus, 1-2-3.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

