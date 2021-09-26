– Below is the WWE Extreme Rules: Kickoff video, which gets going at 7 pm ET. The reported match for the show is Liv Morgan vs. Carmella. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
– In a WWE digital exclusive, The Street Profits have their game faces on as they go up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at tonight’s PPV.
– In another WWE Digital Exclusive, US Champion Damian Priest vows to defeat Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in tonight’s Triple Threat Title Match.
