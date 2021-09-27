Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (WWE Universal Championship)

Reigns throws Balor down, but it doesn’t seem to bother him much. Balor lands a few strikes that seems to surprise Reigns. Balor gets blasted in the face, drops down and comes right back up. Back and forth shots. Reigns looks for a power slam, Balor rakes the eyes and jaw, more kicks to the hamstrings. Reigns tries for an early pin, two. Reigns decides it’s time for some weapons and brings out a kendo stick from under the ring. He turns around and Balor isn’t in the ring. Balor pops up from the other side of the ring with four kendo sticks wrapped together!

They get in the ring and Balor cracks Reigns in the midsection and clocks him a few more times with them. The battle and Balor gets Reigns trapped between the ring skirt and the ring, he stomps away and then just boots Reigns in the face. Crowd has been calling for a table all night, Balor finally brings one out and they pop big. Reigns then hits him with a big punch and they boo. “Ohio is filled with a bunch of dumbasses! No tables!” Reigns says. More boos. Reigns grabs a chair, both in the ring, and he swings away on Balor.

Balor trips up Reigns, the chair lands on his chest and Balor with a standing double stomp. “Tables!” yells the crowd. Both out on the floor, Reigns thrown into the steps. Balor brings the table back out. Commentary has just stuck with calling him “The Demon.” Balor slides the table in the ring, but Reigns hits a drive-by, sending Balor into the ring post. They go out into the crowd (Reigns eventually puts a mask on) and Balor continues to get beat up. Reigns throws him over the Kickoff panel table. He then throws Balor on the table and follows him. Balor fights back, kicks to the head send Reigns off the table. Balor then leaps off and hits a crossbody, sending the champ through another nearby table.

Title can only be won in the ring, so he gets Reigns moving back toward there. Balor sets the table up in the middle of the ring, Reigns gets up and throws Balor straight through it, cover, two. “This is awesome!” chant from the crowd. Reigns barks at the crowd and looks for the superman punch. Balor sidesteps it, throws a few shots, pele kick, but then eats a superman punch, cover, 1-2-no. Heyman hyping up Reigns, “All day! Every single day! I’m the head of the table!” Reigns yells. He looks for a spear, Balor kicks him in the face. Slingblade by Balor, charges in and takes a spear, cover, 1-2-no! Lowblow kick-out by Balor, lol. Balor up to the top, coup de grace hits, cover, and The Usos pull him off. Usos attack him on the floor, double superkick and they bring out another table.

Table set up on the floor. They look to put him through it, but he fights back. Sends one into the barricade and slingblade on the other. Balor powerbombs Jey through the announce table. Balor turns around and Reigns sends him crashing through the barricade near the timekeeper’s table. That whole thing came down in awesome fashion. Suddenly, we hear a hearbeat. Red lights are flashing as Balor flops around.

He finally gets up and screams as we hear a part of his music. The red lights stay on as he blasts Reigns with a chair. He then hits a running dropkick that sends Reigns through that table on the floor. Balor’s music is just playing on. Smoke coming up from around the ring. Balor climbs up to the top rope and the top rope just collapses out of nowhere?! The red lights go off. Balor holding his knee and trying to get up. Reigns with a spear, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Roman Reigns via Pinfall

This is from our live WWE Extreme Rules coverage post. You can click here for full results, plus our live viewing party with your feedback.