The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos

Woods and Styles get things started. Woods sends Styles into the corner, chop, runs him into the opposite corner. Styles looks for the calf crusher right off the bat, Woods quickly gets to the ropes. Kingston then tags in as the crowd chants “Kofi!” Kingston with a flurry of kicks, missing trouble in paradise, both flip out of back body drops, Styles with a chop block to Kingston.

Styles says he’ll take all of their legs out! Big E tags in, Styles keeps running his mouth and takes a big lariat. The champ tosses Styles into his own corner and wants Lashley. The two throw shots, big with a kick, shot to the back, and runs him over with a clothesline. Lashley getting beat up by New Day, so he heads out to the floor. Kingston tries for a splash and gets caught. Woods then nails a dropkick off the apron to put Lashley down to the ground. Back in the ring, Lashley recovers and launches Kingston across the ring. He beats Kofi up in the wrong part of town, shoulder thrust in the corner.

Omos tags in and wails away on Kofi. He tries to fight back, but can’t get any momentum against the big man. Huge european uppercut sends Kofi to the mat. Delayed flapjack on Kofi, foot on his throat pin attempt, two. Styles get into the match and continues the assault on Kingston. Styles goes for an attack on New Day, but the ref was in the way. Styles barks at the referee and when he turns around Kingston puts him down. Lashley tags in, charges, low bridge by Kingston. Lashley quickly pulls Big E down, throws him into the barricade, then the stairs. Woods is also taken out. Back in the ring, Lashley plants Kofi, cover, two.

Kingston flipped out Lashley’s arms, but he’s got nobody to tag at the moment. Lashley swings away on Kingston. Woods finally gets a tag, lands multiple strikes, punches to the head in the corner, shotgun dropkick, looks for a DDT and is shoved away. Lashley chargers the corner, eats a kick to the head, swinging DDT, cover, two-count. Lashley then catches Woods, big slam, cover, two. Woods on the top rope, stopped by Lashley, Woods eats some punches, but is able to shove off Lashley. Woods with a big missile dropkick. Big E finally makes his way back up on the apron and wants a tag. Big E in, Styles in and he takes an overhead suplex, then another one. Big E swings on Omos to get him off the apron. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex, running splash, and Big E hypes up the crowd.

He looks for big ending, Styles throws a combo of strikes, pele kick, charges and gets slammed hard to the mat, cover, two. Styles put up on the top rope, the champ looks for a superplex, no, Styles slipped up and pulls Big E down. Styles ends up on the apron, Big E looks for his signature spear, leg lariat counter by Styles, cover, two, another pele kick to the champion. Kofi with the blind tag and blasts Styles in the face with a kick. Big E holds Styles up, Kofi with a double stomp off the top rope, cover, Lashley breaks it up and drags Styles to his corner. Lashley tags in flips and drops Kofi, cover, two. Lashley out to the floor, ends up favoring his left knee (same injury from a few weeks back). Styles sent out to the floor next to him. Big E launches Kofi out on them, but Omos gets in the way and chops him down. Styles takes down Woods. Back in the ring, Lashley drops Big E. Styles tags himself in, Lashley didn’t like that. Styles with the phenomenal forearm, nope, rolls through. Lashley tags himself back in. Lashley mistakenly spears Styles as Big E moves. Big E with the big ending on Lashley for the win.

Winners: The New Day via Pinfall

