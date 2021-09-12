On September 8, WWE filed trademarks related to Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

For Lesnar, it’s his “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat” mantra to be used for merchandising purposes. Lesnar returned at last month’s SummerSlam and started up his feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Below is the full description:

Mark For: EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

WWE also filed to trademark “WWE Evil” an upcoming series on Peacock, narrated by Cena (who is also an executive producer). The show will be “an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”

Here is the full trademark description: