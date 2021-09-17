WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has questioned WWE’s official statement about Triple H recently undergoing heart surgery, wondering why the statement doesn’t disclose proper details.

WWE’s statement noted that Triple H required surgery following a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue.

Through a lengthy Facebook post, Graham said he is not “asking for too much” to know exactly what kind of procedure Triple H underwent.

Graham compared WWE’s statement on HHH’s surgery to the statement issued by celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger, who underwent two heart valve surgeries last October.

Graham wrote:

HHH Has Heart Surgery Hi fans, as you can see by reading this WWE official press release, HHH, some days ago had a heart “procedure” done and is expected to make a full recovery. The problem for us fans and me as a personal friend of H, we don’t have a clue as to what exactly the heart “procedure” was and what the doctors did during this “procedure”. I am asking this question…” why all of the mystery “? Compare this statement to the full disclosure of the two operations my friend Arnold Schwarzenegger had and his statement on his Instagram account as follows. ” Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic ! ” I told the world I had a liver transplant and everything in between including a partial big toe amputation. Is it just the nature of the sordid business of pro wrestling to lie and deceive? I honestly would like to know exactly what kind of procedure HHH had ? I don’t believe for one minute that is asking for too much. If Arnold can tell the world about his surgeries, why can’t The WWE or HHH? Peace…Superstar Billy Graham.

As reported earlier, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman revealed the post-heart surgery text exchange he had with Triple H recently.

Graham’s Facebook post can be seen below: