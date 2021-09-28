WWE RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler has been on a path of destruction in recent weeks, brutally attacking the likes of Nia Jax and Eva Marie.

On this week’s RAW, Baszler cut short Marie’s in-ring promo segment and proceeded to lay the beatdown on Marie before applying the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler then dragged Marie over to the edge of the apron and beat up on her arm. After taking apart the steel ring steps, Baszler bent Marie’s elbow and stomped on it against the steel.

The segment ended with Marie screaming in pain and the medics tending to her. Baszler stood atop the steel steps to a loud chorus of boos.

Last week, Baszler used the same ring step spot to injure her former tag team partner Nia Jax, who is presently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump that Jax will be undergoing surgery after suffering an elbow posterior fracture, and a dislocation of her left elbow. It’s unclear if Jax is out with a legitimate or storyline injury.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is very impressed with Baszler’s recent path of destruction. Reacting live during RAW, Foley tweeted:

Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler – it opens up a world of possibilities down the road. #RAW

Foley also heaped praise on AJ Styles and Riddle for producing a stellar match. The Hardcore Legend’s tweets can be seen below.

Damn, what a match between @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg How does AJ keep performing at such a high level? Incredible! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 28, 2021

"I can beat any one of those women in that locker room, and they all know it." @QoSBaszler just made @natalieevamarie eat her words. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0Mdnz1Rrl8 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021