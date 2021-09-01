WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter on Tuesday to seek help after his 16-year-old niece was murdered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.
Rikishi shared the Crime Bulletin from San Francisco Police Department [SFPD] detailing the events that transpired on Friday, July 30, when his niece, Jaedah Tofaeono, was killed in a shooting. The Bulletin noted that the shooting also led to the wounding of an adult female.
The SFPD has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.
As noted, Rikishi’s youngest son, Joseph Fatu, was recently signed by WWE as part of the new class of Performance Center recruits. You can see his tweet below:
🚨🚨🚨Need your help .
They murdered my niece
In the BAY AREA
16yrs old “ JAEDAH TOFAEONO “
🚨🚨🚨PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERFUCKERS
Check it ..
Spread the word 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost ! pic.twitter.com/9DFlTEYGCG
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 1, 2021