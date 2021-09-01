WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter on Tuesday to seek help after his 16-year-old niece was murdered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood.

Rikishi shared the Crime Bulletin from San Francisco Police Department [SFPD] detailing the events that transpired on Friday, July 30, when his niece, Jaedah Tofaeono, was killed in a shooting. The Bulletin noted that the shooting also led to the wounding of an adult female.

The SFPD has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.

Rikshi tweeted:

Need your help. They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA

16yrs old “JAEDAH TOFAEONO”

PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERF—ERS

Check it ..

Spread the word

#justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost !

