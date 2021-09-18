WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, will be releasing her autobiography in the spring of 2023, per a press release issued by ECW Press.

The book will document Madusa’s early life before pro wrestling, the “forbidden truths” from her childhood, and go into details about her being fired by WWE in 1995 via FedEx while she was still holding the company’s Women’s Title. The incident led to Madusa throwing the title in a trash can during a live episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

As per the press release, Madusa will also uncover “the misogynistic world of professional wrestling” and the harassment and abuse she dealt with during the course of her career.

Here is an excerpt from the press release:

It was not an easy ride in the misogynistic world of professional wrestling. The colorful villains on the screen were one thing, but the behind-the-scenes power brokers were even viler, harassing and abusing with impunity, deft in sowing distrust by pitting employees against each other, and lightning quick to cover up any scandalous behavior.

Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Madusa became a successful American monster truck driver. As of 2015, she has also been the commissioner of Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Madusa made her first-ever appearance for AEW last August, presenting Ivelisse and Diamante the championship cup for winning the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament.