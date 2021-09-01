A Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT is reportedly planned for this year.

Next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final taped show for the time being, according to PWInsider. NXT is scheduled to resume live broadcasts beginning with the September 14 episode, which will feature the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

The Halloween Havoc theme will be brought back for one of the live NXT episodes in October. It looks like this would be the episode on Tuesday, October 26, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

The first-ever NXT Halloween Havoc event was held on October 28, 2020. That event featured Johnny Gargano defeating current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest in a Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar defeating Jake Atlas, Rhea Ripley defeating current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Dexter Lumis defeating Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror Match, and current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai defeating Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders & Scares Match for the NXT Women’s Title.

Shotzi Blackheart served as the host of the 2020 NXT Halloween Havoc event, which brought back the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick from WCW for a few of the bouts.

