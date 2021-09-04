WWE has one more taped episode of NXT for next Tuesday and then live episodes return on Tuesday, September 14 with a new look.

Earlier today, WWE posted a teaser with the caption “a new WWE NXT arrives on September 14.” In the video, it looks like WWE has opted for a brighter environment and a new seating arrangement for fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

In a new report, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard won’t be producing the show on a weekly basis, but will be making more big picture decisions with the brand. This can include creative, branding, and marketing. Nick Khan, John Laurinaitis, and Kevin Dunn were also said to be more involved with NXT related decisions.

As noted, more of the day-to-day work will still reportedly be handled by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, and Matt Bloom. Although, with more higher-ups eyes’ on NXT, Triple H will likely lose some power with the brand’s direction.

