Sting and Darby Allin defeated FTR in a Tag Team Match during this week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The match ended with Sting making Dax Harwood tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock.

It appears WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee was watching the match live. Evidently impressed by a 62-year-old Sting looking spry for his age, McAfee tweeted an image that read, “62 years – March 20, 1959.” That is Sting’s age and birthdate. Along with the image, he posted the caption:

Lolol.. That was unbelievable.

Several other wrestling personalities such as Renee Paquette and Lance Storm also offered their reactions. Sting was trending on Twitter at one point as fans discussed his performance during the match.

Sting is now 4-0 while tagging with Allin, since returning to in-ring competition at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. The four victories have come against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky, 2pointo and FTR.

The reaction tweets can be seen below.

Sting fuckin rules. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 23, 2021

. @Sting is the man. What a pace. I’ve seen vets a decade younger coast and pick their spots, not Stinger. So much respect. 👊 #AEWGrandSlam — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 23, 2021