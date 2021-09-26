Before tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, WWE made one last stop in Hershey, PA for a Supershow. In the main event, Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below are the full results:

* Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Cesaro, Rick Boogs, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, and Commander Azeez

* Kevin Owens defeated Happy Corbin

* Liv Morgan, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegax Nox defeated Carmella, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Tamina

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Riddle defeated AJ Styles, Omos, and Seth Rollins

* WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley

* Jeff Hardy and WWE US Champion Damian Priest defeated MACE and T-BAR

* Bianca Belair defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch by DQ. This led to a tag match.

* Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

