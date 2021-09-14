Soon after Big E captured the WWE Title during last night’s episode of RAW, the WWE on FOX Twitter account proposed a dream match between the new WWE Champion and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The initial tweet led to fans proposing another possible six-man tag team match between The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) and The New Day.

The flurry of tweets has led to “Survivor Series” trending on Twitter this morning. Big E also continues to trend, nearly 12 hours since capturing his first WWE Championship.

As noted, Reigns tweeted “Smart decision” while reacting to Big E’s decision to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Bobby Lashley on RAW.

During last year’s Survivor Series, Reigns defeated then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event. It is likely that the two top champions from both brands will once again clash at this year’s event.

This year’s Survivor Series will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 21.

Survivor Series is looking 🔥🔥 right about now. pic.twitter.com/QOyQcWeTYs — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 14, 2021

Okay I need this match at Survivor Series. pic.twitter.com/BlIealoO3y — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 14, 2021

WE NEED THIS AT SURVIVOR SERIES pic.twitter.com/rw6Na46jhH — Nick🔥⚡️ (@Nickheat3) September 14, 2021