For much of its run, AEW Dynamite has aired live on the east coast and aired on delay on the west coast. That is reportedly set to change.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW Dynamite is set to air live on the west coast. This change will be made on October 27.

It is unknown how this will affect TV ratings. This past summer, USA Network started airing the east coast and west coast feeds of RAW at the same time. The change was made due to the Olympics, so there is no clear indication has to how this affected RAW.

Due to the MLB Playoffs, Dynamite has been moved to Saturday nights. The October 27 episode of Dynamite will be the first Dynamite to air on Wednesday after the two Saturday Night Dynamite’s.

