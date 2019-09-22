AEW Dynamite will be airing on a tape delay on the West Coast, not live as expected. This means it will be head-to-head with NXT on the West Coast, too, since that's on a tape delay, as well.

AEW's weekly show will debut from Washington D.C. on Wednesday, October 2 from 8 to 10 pm ET. NXT has already begun its run on the USA Network earlier this week with the first hour on USA and the second on the WWE Network. Next week it will be the same crossover, and then going forward both hours will be on the USA Network.

For AEW fans on the west coast, a live feed is possible if they have DirectTV, which carries an East Coast feed nationwide. The TNT app (mobile, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, web browser) is also an option to get a live feed as it has both the West and East Coast feeds available. TV cable provider information is needed to login into the app though.

In regards to a TV deal in the UK, The Young Bucks recently confirmed AEW is still in negotiations for that deal.