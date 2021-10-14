There is new speculation on the card for AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view being leaked.

A photo recently surfaced of AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan at the October 10 NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, from a Forbes video profile. Khan is shown holding a notepad with Full Gear notes scribbled on a piece of paper. Most of the handwriting is hard to make out, but it looks as if his plans for Full Gear may have been revealed.

We noted on Wednesday how Khan appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, and confirmed “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for Full Gear. For what it’s worth, Khan has Page’s name circled on the notepad, possibly indicating that there will be a title change at the pay-per-view.

The following matches were apparently listed on the paper for Full Gear:

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

* The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team

* MJF vs. Darby Allin

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill

* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage

* The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black or Andrade El Idolo or Miro

There is no one listed next to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. It appears FTR vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers may be another match listed, but it’s hard to say. The Cole vs. Cage is one of the new feuds being talked about on social media since the potential leak was revealed, and it’s worth noting that Cage may go into the match without the Impact World Title as he is scheduled to defend against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 23.

AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be interesting to see if these really are the plans for Full Gear, and if this causes Khan to switch things up.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the photo of Khan below: