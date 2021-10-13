AEW’s recent partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation will see the young promotion become the home of the late wrestler’s legacy moving forward.

All Elite Wrestling will distribute original Owen merchandise, include the King of Harts in their upcoming console video game, and host an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament. While details on the aforementioned tournament have been scarce, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized announcements are coming soon.

“I am going to make announcements in due time. We’ve got a couple big weekends. It’s unusual doing Dynamite on a Saturday, but we always do Rampage Friday night. It’s a great chance to make a go of it,” Khan told Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox. “When we’re back on Wednesday night for Dynamites, I plan to make more announcements about The Owen.

“I’m just glad that AEW is going to be, for a long time, the home of the legacy of Owen and The Owen, this tournament. It’s going to be really special. We’ll announce more about it. I’m excited to tell you more.”

Owen is survived by his widow, Dr. Martha Hart, and his two children. Martha founded The Owen Hart Foundation at the turn of the century, with the goal of providing college scholarships to children in need and housing for low income families.

This working relationship between The Owen Hart Foundation and AEW has been “over a year” in the making. Khan revealed it was Chris Jericho who initially connected him to Martha.

“When we talked to Martha Hart originally, Jericho, who’s another good friend of Barstool and a good friend of mine and Martha Hart’s, put Martha and myself together on Zoom during the pandemic,” Khan said. “We Zoom’d a bunch of times and built a friendship. I think Martha’s got something really special that she wants to share with the wrestling world which is the legacy of Owen Hart. It’s up to her. She has the choice of what wrestling company, if any, she ever wanted to work with to disseminate and really help build that indelible legacy of Owen Hart. This really great, important person in the history of pro wrestling.”

While details about the Owen Hart Cup remain tight-lipped, fans can expect big announcements regarding AEW’s next tournament this weekend.

“Now we have this huge Eliminator Tournament coming up, and I’m really excited about it,” Khan said. “Announcements are coming up. I’ll have the full bracket this weekend on TNT for the Eliminator Tournament that will culminate in the finals again at Full Gear.”

Last year’s Eliminator Tournament finals saw Kenny Omega defeat ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at AEW Full Gear en route to his championship victory one month later at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. History repeats itself this year, as Khan confirmed the former tag team champions will have their long-awaited rematch at this year’s Full Gear, this time with the AEW World Championship on the line. This comes after Hangman’s triumphant return this past week on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, where he was victorious in the Casino Ladder Match and subsequently earned himself a future title shot.

“Last year it culminated in Kenny vs. Hangman, which is very fitting because now as we go into Full Gear this year we’re back, and now Kenny is the world champion and he’s facing Hangman,” Khan said. “As we saw last year, Kenny won the Eliminator Tournament and ended up winning the title from Jon Moxley.”

