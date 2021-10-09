Wrestling Inc. received fast national ratings data for Friday’s WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

For SmackDown, the average rating was 2.029 million viewers, which was -4% from last week. Average viewers in 18-49 demo was 596,000, a decrease of 16% from last week’s show. Finally, the 18-34 demo brought in an average of 182,000 viewers. This was number one for the night in that group, but also a 16% drop from last week.

AEW Rampage drew an average of 466,000 viewers, which is a -25% drop from last week’s show.

The average viewers in the 18-49 demo was 196,000, a 41% drop. The average viewers in the 18-34 demo was 40,000, which was also a 62% drop from the previous week.

Both show’s final ratings will be out on Monday.