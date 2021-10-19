AEW star Adam Cole has taken to Twitter to congratulate Xavier Woods for making it to the King Of The Ring Final.

Cole tweeted:

“Let’s go Creed. #DaParty,” Adam Cole tweeted.

“Da Party” is the name of the YouTube group formed by Cole, Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro. Prior to Cole and Breeze’s WWE exits, the group would play competitive games of Uno on the UpUpDownDown channel.

Cole was responding to Cesaro, who also tweeted his excitement over Woods qualifying to the KOTR final.

Woods defeated Jinder Mahal in the semi-finals of the tournament on last night’s RAW. The New Day member will now face Finn Balor in the KOTR final this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.