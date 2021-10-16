All Elite Wrestling announced via Twitter that Lee Moriarty is now officially signed to a full-time deal with the company.

We noted back in September how Tony Khan appeared before an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation with an offer for Moriarty to sign with AEW. It was initially unclear what type of contract was offered then, but on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tony praised Moriarty and mentioned he was under a developmental deal.

Shortly after his loss to Bobby Fish on last night’s “Buy-In” to Rampage, the company’s Twitter page broke the news of Moriarty moving to a full-time deal. Stay tuned for further details surrounding this new contract.

Moriarty, a star that is mostly featured on Dark and Dark: Elevation has yet to pick up a win in his five AEW matches. This record includes four losses in singles matches, including the loss to Bobby Fish last night, and one loss in a tag team bout.

Moriarty has been wrestling since 2015, appearing for promotions like Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling prior to signing with AEW. He appeared on our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily, in December 2020 and acknowledged how various companies were becoming more interested in his work.

“I’m not talking to anyone, but I’m being watched,” Moriarty said at the time. “I know because I’ve gotten those messages. People saying, ‘Keep it up,’ and I know I’m being watched, but so far, right now, my focus is on helping the independent scene kind of stay afloat right now in this difficult time. And at some point next year, if I can pursue a contract, that’s going to be the goal.”