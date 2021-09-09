Lee Moriarty has accepted a contract from Tony Khan on the taping of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode following a match against Daniel Garcia.

Moriarty has been wrestling on AEW Dark recently with matches against Dante Martin, Joey Janela, amongst others. His first appearance for AEW was on August 17th.

Moriarty has proven himself over his recent dark matches and throughout his wrestling career in GCW, Warrior Wrestling, and others.

The episode of AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Monday, September 13th.