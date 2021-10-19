Last week, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and The Young Bucks had a back-and forth on social media over wrestlers wearing sneakers, and the legitimacy of certain sneakerheads.

“Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem ‘cool & hip’ but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively…but y’all not ready for that conversation [zipper lips emoji]” Francis wrote.

The Young Bucks later changed their Twitter bio to “Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.” Both sides ended up trending for a day on Twitter over their comments.

Francis has since put out a diss track (“FRAN¢Style Friday 129 aka SNEAKER DI$$”) aimed at Nick and Matt Jackson. It was recorded over the beat to the “Let Me In” single released by rapper Young Buck on his 2004 album from G-Unit.

This led to Max Caster calling out Francis (and his diss track) after this past Saturday’s AEW Dynamite.

Earlier today, former WWE’s The Bump co-host Evan T. Mack posed the question, “In a rap battle, who ya got?” and listed Caster and Francis as the choices.

In the comments, Francis responded, “Depends on if you like Filet Mignon or Fish Filet.”

As of this writing, Caster has yet to respond.

After Saturday's episode of #AEWDynamite went off air, Max Caster dissed Top Dolla and #WWENXT . Caster would poke fun at how AEW beat NXT in the ratings, and say that he can rap way better than Top Dolla of Hit Row. (via @FLWrestlingFan) pic.twitter.com/nDBZwdsD8N — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) October 18, 2021