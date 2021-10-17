Max Caster called out new SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla Saturday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the video below, The Acclaimed interrupted a promo from AEW President Tony Khan, who was thanking fans at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.

Caster dissed Khan for not putting The Acclaimed on the Dynamite card, and said he wanted to beat him up as bad as AEW beat NXT in the ratings.

The rap also included Caster taking a dig at Top Dolla’s diss track aimed at The Young Bucks.

As reported earlier, The Bucks and Top Dolla exchanged few jabs via Twitter this week, specifically over who’s the more legitimate sneaker-head. The Bucks have yet to respond to Top Dolla’s diss track.