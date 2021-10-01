As noted earlier, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson got the wrestling world buzzing Wednesday night for his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.

Anderson revealed how he would pull out his Glock in the event that a criminal approaches his car at a red light. “I’d pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead and spill his brains all over the concrete,” Anderson told Rhodes.

In the aftermath of Anderson’s promo, a new Arn t-shirt is now up for sale at Box of Gimmicks. A picture of the shirt can be seen in the relevant tweet below.

Punk, who earlier tweeted about how he couldn’t stop thinking about Arn’s promo, has now posted a meme of him lying on his back and worrying about “Armed Anderson.”

Meanwhile, Anderson has also encouraged wrestling fans to participate in the #ArnGIFChallenge and make light of how they would deal with Arn at a traffic stop.

Let 'em know you NEVER play the victim. Get yours today at https://t.co/LZ9bhNvvC7 Shop: https://t.co/Ne7JwSC7lb pic.twitter.com/6ZfAgpT0bd — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) September 30, 2021