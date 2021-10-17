Fightful Select has a report on the producers who handled various segments and matches on last week’s edition of Friday Night WWE SmackDown.

As noted, the episode aired on FS1 and there was also an extra half hour.

According to the report:

* Happy Talk with Happy Corbin was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Adam Pearce was the assigned producer for Seth Rollins’ segment

* Shane Helms was the producer for the Carmella vs. Zelina Vega Queen’s Crown Tournament semi-finals match

* Joseph Park (former Impact star Abyss) produced the Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn King of the Ring Tournament semi-finals match

