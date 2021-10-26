Some of the tag teams split up in the WWE Draft reportedly found out about their moves on social media.

The WWE Draft saw several teams break up – Veer and Shanky, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, Shotzi and Tegan Nox, T-BAR and MACE. Fightful Select reports that some of these Superstars found out about their team splitting up when the moves were announced on social media.

It was recently reported how WWE seriously considered a split for the team of AJ Styles and Omos, but the idea was nixed after “people of power” and a top RAW Superstar spoke up and expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for a singles run just yet.

Word now is that people within WWE pushed for several teams to remain together, but only the team of Styles and Omos were kept together based on the suggestions.

Regarding tag teams in the WWE Draft, there were instances where people spoke up and asked what sense it made in drafting individual Superstars instead of teams, within a storyline perspective, but officials decided that it wasn’t that important.

It appears there are no plans to follow up on any of the teams being split up. When asked if there were plans to follow up on the split teams, word as of last week was that this had not been determined yet.

Last night’s RAW featured a new “coming soon” teaser for Veer now that Shanky and Jinder Mahal were sent to SmackDown. You can see that video below. T-BAR worked a singles match on last night’s RAW but came up short against WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

Stay tuned for more.