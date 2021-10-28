ROH World Champion Bandido has been announced for upcoming GCW events.

GCW announced on Wednesday evening that Bandido will be making his company debut at three events in December – December 3 in Houston, December 4 in Dallas, December 17 in Los Angeles.

GCW announced Bandido’s debut shortly after ROH announced their hiatus for early 2022 on Wednesday. As noted, it was announced that after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view ROH will be going on a hiatus during the first quarter of next year so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. It was later reported that talent contracts expiring at the end of 2021 will not be renewed, and wrestlers who have deals that go beyond January 1 will remain under contract for at least a certain period of time, rumored to be March and/or April of next year. Regardless of contract status, all ROH talents are free to take bookings immediately. You can click here for the original report on ROH’s statement, and click here for the update on ROH talent releases, the status of the ROH TV show, and more. You can also click here for reactions from ROH wrestlers.

Tickets for all three GCW December events will go on sale this Friday at 3pm ET. You can see GCW’s full tweet below: