As noted earlier, the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament and the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament gets underway this Friday on SmackDown’s season premiere episode, which will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

The tournaments will then continue on the Oct. 11 RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco, with the finals taking place at WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Oct. 21.

Over the weekend, WWE’s Twitter account asked fans to pick their winner for the two tournaments. SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan seemed to be a popular choice to win the Queen’s Crown Tournament. One fan even made a photoshopped image showing her as the winner of the crown, which Morgan re-tweeted.

Bayley noticed Morgan’s tweet and seemingly endorsed Morgan as Queen of the Ring:

I’ll allow it

Bayley and Morgan then had a fun back-and-forth interaction, which can be seen below.

As of this writing, no competitors have been announced for the two tourneys.

Thank u for ur blessing 🙏🏼😏 https://t.co/CRcb4qdx5H — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 4, 2021

One time she did this to me while I was stretching my quad, I’m so damn strong!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 4, 2021