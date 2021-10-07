On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced the AEW TBS Championship will be a secondary title in the women’s division.

As noted, Dynamite is moving from TNT to TBS on January 5.

Tony Schiavone also announced a tournament will take place to determine the inaugural champion. Later in the show, Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Jade Cargill talk about the title and are all in the tournament. No word yet when it will start.

