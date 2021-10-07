On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced the AEW TBS Championship will be a secondary title in the women’s division.

As noted, Dynamite is moving from TNT to TBS on January 5.

Tony Schiavone also announced a tournament will take place to determine the inaugural champion. Later in the show, Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Jade Cargill talk about the title and are all in the tournament. No word yet when it will start.

You can check out the segment below:

The TBS Championship is coming to the #AEW women's division when #AEWDynamite moves to @TBSNetwork starting January 5! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/RDe3N988th — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021