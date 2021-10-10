WWE Champion Big E had a busy Saturday after first appearing on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff before Penn St. vs. Iowa.

The champ previously played for Iowa and gave a prediction that his old team would win by a million. While it wasn’t quite a million, Iowa did get the victory 23-20.

Big E then did the introduction video for last night’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing match. You can check out the full video below. Fury beat Wilder in the 11th round via KO.

The WWE Champion was also in the crowd for the fight and was shown during the PPV.

As noted, Drew McIntyre is set to have a face-to-face with Big E on Monday’s RAW as the two will meet in the ring at Crown Jewel on October 21.