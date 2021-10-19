WWE star Bobby Lashley joined Busted Open Radio today to promote his match up with Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, a rematch of their WWE Championship match at SummerSlam in August. However, The Almighty expects this to be a different match-up.

“It’s going to be a crazy match,” Lashley said. “A Goldberg match is a certain kind of match, and we just added some elements to it. This one is going to be a very interesting one, because I think a lot of people are trying to figure out who’s going to win this one. There’s a lot of steam behind Goldberg because of what happened to his son. Is he going to avenge his son? Right now I’m steam rolling people. Is it going to be something where I go out there, have a match with him and ultimately just walk over him? I don’t know. I’m being me, I’m always me. I go out there, I’m training my ass off and I’m ready for it. So whatever kind of match we have out there, I think it’s going to be a good one.”

Lashley was WWE Champion in his last match with Goldberg, but recently lost the title to Money in the Bank holder Big E. He is fully committed to re-entering the title picture after defeating Goldberg.

“100%,” Lashley said. “I think once you establish yourself as one of those top guys, that champion, you’re always going to be in the picture. I think there’s still some unfinished business with me and Big E, me and Drew, me and a lot of the guys on the roster. So I think I’ll probably have to walk through a couple of guys, but I think ultimately I’ll be right back in that title contention.”

Since Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have reunited as a tag team, Lashley was asked about the possibility of them helping in this match against the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Instead, Lashley talked about having to deal with Goldberg’s son Gage, who he confirmed will be at Crown Jewel.

“Man I’m going to win,” Lashley said. “There’s no strategies. I have friends, he has friends. He has his son that’s going to be there. Everybody knows there’s a possibility that anything can happen. But ultimately I’m going to win. So if somebody happens to jump in the ring, whether it’s Gage, whether it’s, I don’t know, anybody. But ultimately it’s going to be me putting my hands all over him.”

With the trip to Saudi Arabia being a long one, Lashley was asked how he handled the travel. His secret turns out to be a lot of exercising once the flight is over.

“It’s a long flight,” Lashley said. “I think we go to London first, which I think takes eleven hours, then we do another six and a half, seven hours, and then we get to Riyad. As soon as we get there, I’m going to be rested up, so what I like to do is I like to get off the plane and get some movement in my body. I like to do some sort of cardio, some type of yoga, stretching, everything like that. I like to get a lot of food in my system. It’s just eating and drinking the entire time, because there’s really no where to go. It’s not like we’re going to the bars and having any drinks, we’re just in the hotel. So it’s cardio and lifting two times a day. We’re not there very often or that long, so I’ll just be training, stretching and getting ready for the match.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription