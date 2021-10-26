Bron Breakker is set to face NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at tonight’s WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc.

Following last week’s WWE NXT 2.0 Breakker commented on the title bout and said all there’s left to do is wrestle for the championship.

“I’m thankful to be in this position, right? What an opportunity for me to go into Halloween Havoc and be in the main event for the NXT Championship,” Breakker said in the video below. “I respect Tommaso Ciampa, but listen, we’re done with the coexisting stuff.

“We’re done being friends, and teammates, and this. There ain’t nothing left to do but fight for the NXT Championship. And if he doesn’t bring everything he’s got. He ain’t gonna be walking around holding the belt like this anymore because I’m going to take it right from him. Believe that!”

As noted, there was a report that tonight looks to be the launching for the Bron Breakker era in NXT.

